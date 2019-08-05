Renasant (RNST) Shares Rose While Jennison Associates Cut Its Stake; Facebook Class A (FB) Market Value Rose While Park National Increased Its Holding

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 104,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 667,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58M, down from 771,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 297,174 shares traded or 37.55% up from the average. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 30/04/2018 – RENASANT NAMES CFO KEVIN D. CHAPMAN TO ADDED COO POST; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION’S FINAL PRICING IS CONTINGENT (AND SUBJECT TO REDUCTION ONLY) UPON BRAND’S DIVESTITURE OF CERTAIN ASSETS; 30/04/2018 – WAYCASTER PROMOTED TO CEO FOR RENASANT; 24/04/2018 – Renasant 1Q EPS 69c; 29/03/2018 – Renasant Corp Announces Definitive Merger Agreement with Brand Group Holdings Inc. – Transcript; 22/04/2018 – DJ Renasant Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNST); 28/03/2018 – RENASANT & BRAND GROUP MERGE IN DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $452.9M; 22/03/2018 – Renasant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Waycaster Promoted To Chief Executive Officer For Renasant; 30/04/2018 – RENASANT NAMES E. ROBINSON MCGRAW EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Park National Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 3,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 201,516 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 198,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Thune Signals Tech Companies Should Take Notice, Things Are Changing; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US FTC is investigating Facebook’s use of personal data and whether it violated policies by allowing Cambridg; 01/05/2018 – Koum May Forgo $1 Billion at Facebook for Frisbee and Porsches; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 26/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook reportedly pulled contacts and text messages from Android users; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Marco Rubio: English & Español: VIDEO: Rubio Announces Facebook Page for Venezuelan Community; 09/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive–Fred Campbell on Facebook, Google Censorship: `Conservatism Itself Is at Stake’; 01/05/2018 – Facebook starts shipping Oculus Go headsets for $199

More notable recent Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RNST Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Renasant Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Information – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Renasant (RNST) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Renasant Announces Plans To Enhance Mortgage Operations – PRNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Renasant: A Growth Stock Trading At Book Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Analysts await Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. RNST’s profit will be $43.72 million for 11.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Renasant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.54% negative EPS growth.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 533,146 shares to 7.38 million shares, valued at $146.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 75,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Core Select Bond Et by 99,674 shares to 128,402 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,591 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regulatory Issues Will Have Little Effect on Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Where Facebook Stands After Its Latest Quarterly Beat – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “No, Facebook Should Not Buy Square for $70 Billion – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Allstate holds 176,434 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chilton reported 0.02% stake. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 9,372 shares. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division reported 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Intersect Cap Llc holds 11,408 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Mgmt, Arizona-based fund reported 5,075 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,756 shares. 18,270 were accumulated by Glacier Peak Capital Lc. Connecticut-based Yhb Inv Advsr has invested 1.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rothschild Inv Il, Illinois-based fund reported 22,597 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs has invested 0.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi owns 0.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 30,990 shares.