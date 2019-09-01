Renasant (RNST) Share Price Rose While Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Increased Holding by $912,945; Cameco (CCJ) Holding Held by Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 35,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 307,957 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, up from 272,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 1.48 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 27,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 107,551 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 79,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 110,062 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 27/03/2018 – Renasant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – Waycaster Promoted To Chief Executive Officer For Renasant; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT SAYS DEAL EXPECTED TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: Waycaster Will Retain President Title; 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corporation and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement; 22/03/2018 – Renasant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Renasant 1Q EPS 69c; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME TRANSACTION COSTS, MERGER IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO RENASANT’S ESTIMATED EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – RENASANT NAMES E. ROBINSON MCGRAW EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – PROPOSED MERGER HAS BEEN APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY BY EACH COMPANY’S BOARD

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cae Inc Com (NYSE:CAE) by 31,083 shares to 63,202 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,655 shares, and cut its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 37,888 shares to 69,379 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) by 42,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,100 shares, and cut its stake in Tcf Financial Corp (NYSE:TCB).