Renasant (RNST) Holder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Boosted Stake; Blair William & Company Has Lowered Its Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Holding by $75.99 Million

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 42.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 230,263 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 311,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.75M, down from 541,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 27/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Best Workplaces in Canada List; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group : Mitch Dauerman to Step Down, Focus on Investor Relations, Strategic Initiatives; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 28/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $276.8M, EST. $270.9M; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 134.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 10,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 17,459 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. It closed at $32.25 lastly. It is down 19.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 28/03/2018 – RENASANT & BRAND GROUP MERGE IN DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $452.9M; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION’S FINAL PRICING IS CONTINGENT (AND SUBJECT TO REDUCTION ONLY) UPON BRAND’S DIVESTITURE OF CERTAIN ASSETS; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: CFO Kevin Chapman to Add Chief Operating Officer Title to Position; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT & BRAND GROUP HOLDINGS, REPORT MERGER PACT; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: C. Mitchell Waycaster Named CEO; 22/03/2018 – Renasant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Renasant 1Q EPS 69c; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – BARTOW MORGAN JR, CEO OF BRANDBANK, WILL JOIN RENASANT BANK’S BOARD; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – ONE INDEPENDENT BRAND DIRECTOR WILL BE APPOINTED TO BOTH RENASANT CORPORATION AND RENASANT BANK BOARDS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Renasant

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Regions Fin Corp has 0% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Huntington Savings Bank stated it has 155 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 112,344 shares. Shelton Cap Management has 0.01% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 662 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Massachusetts Serv Ma reported 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 105 shares. 162,889 are owned by Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. 1,583 were accumulated by First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated. 2,500 were reported by South Dakota Invest Council. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.15% or 4,529 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc holds 3,952 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 24,475 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 45,580 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com stated it has 39,177 shares.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 19,501 shares to 62,029 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 9,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexa Resources Sa by 136,580 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 30,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,110 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Copper Miners Etf.