Renasant Corporation (RNST) and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Contrasting side by side

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) have been rivals in the Money Center Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant Corporation 35 3.25 N/A 2.87 12.50 TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 21 3.35 N/A 1.92 10.97

Table 1 demonstrates Renasant Corporation and TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TriState Capital Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Renasant Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Renasant Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than TriState Capital Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Renasant Corporation and TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 1.3% TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Renasant Corporation is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.19. TriState Capital Holdings Inc. has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Renasant Corporation and TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 11.31% for Renasant Corporation with consensus price target of $36.5. Competitively TriState Capital Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential upside of 21.52%. The data provided earlier shows that TriState Capital Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Renasant Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Renasant Corporation and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.9% and 82.1%. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Renasant Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Renasant Corporation 2.13% -0.94% 0.25% 1.47% -19.71% 18.92% TriState Capital Holdings Inc. -0.43% -2.82% -9.21% -0.9% -27.71% 7.91%

For the past year Renasant Corporation was more bullish than TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Renasant Corporation beats TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides various financial, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estateÂ–1-4 family mortgage; real estateÂ–commercial mortgage; real estateÂ–construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; accounts receivable loans; and business and personal, and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and cash management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, including commercial and personal insurance products through various carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, such as administration and management of trust accounts comprising personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed IRAÂ’s, and custodial accounts; administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates; and annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 170 banking, insurance, and financial services offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 135 full-service branches and 13 limited-service branches; and 136 ATMs at on-premise locations and 17 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is based in Tupelo, Mississippi.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontoryÂ’s certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides loans that are secured by cash or marketable securities, commercial and personal loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers cash management and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and capital market services comprising interest rate swaps and investment management products. Further, the company provides equity and fixed income advisory, and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as to separately managed accounts for clients, including ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients, corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.