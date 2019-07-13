Renasant Corporation (RNST) and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Comparison side by side

Both Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) compete on a level playing field in the Money Center Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant Corporation 35 3.72 N/A 2.87 12.32 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 129 3.82 N/A 10.91 11.79

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Renasant Corporation and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Renasant Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Renasant Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Renasant Corporation and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant Corporation 0.00% 6.7% 1% The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Renasant Corporation is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Renasant Corporation and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Renasant Corporation has a 4.28% upside potential and an average price target of $37. On the other hand, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s potential upside is 2.86% and its consensus price target is $146.25. Based on the results delivered earlier, Renasant Corporation is looking more favorable than The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Renasant Corporation and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.9% and 84.4% respectively. Insiders owned 3.2% of Renasant Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Renasant Corporation -2.56% 3.06% -2.4% -1.53% -23.97% 17.2% The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. -2.51% -1.82% 5.93% -4.13% -14.41% 10.07%

For the past year Renasant Corporation was more bullish than The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. beats Renasant Corporation.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides various financial, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estateÂ–1-4 family mortgage; real estateÂ–commercial mortgage; real estateÂ–construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; accounts receivable loans; and business and personal, and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and cash management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, including commercial and personal insurance products through various carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, such as administration and management of trust accounts comprising personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed IRAÂ’s, and custodial accounts; administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates; and annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 170 banking, insurance, and financial services offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 135 full-service branches and 13 limited-service branches; and 136 ATMs at on-premise locations and 17 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is based in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement and funds transfer, information reporting, trade, foreign exchange, derivatives, securities, loan syndications, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and equity capital markets advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The companyÂ’s Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; multi-generational family planning products; and mutual funds and institutional asset management services to individuals and their families. Its Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers first lien residential mortgage loans. The companyÂ’s BlackRock segment provides investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients. Its Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio segment offers residential mortgage and brokered home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate loans and leases. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.