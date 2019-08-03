Renaissancere Holdings (RNR) Holder Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.25 Million as Share Value Rose; As Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Market Value Declined, Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Upped Position

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 7.32 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75 million, up from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 4.19M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings (RNR) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 8,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The hedge fund held 421,857 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.54 million, down from 430,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $182.54. About 295,582 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm International (NYSE:RPM) by 48,379 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $70.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 74,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Capital reported 1.00 million shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.32% or 28,889 shares in its portfolio. 65,143 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 82 shares. 1.95 million were accumulated by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has 34,484 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research has 8,338 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 11,630 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 206,553 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). 2,730 are owned by World Asset Mgmt. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & reported 89,392 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Regions Financial reported 5,330 shares.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.73 EPS, up 425.00% or $2.21 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $120.56M for 16.72 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual EPS reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.89% negative EPS growth.