RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) and Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 162 2.61 N/A 4.95 36.60 Radian Group Inc. 22 3.30 N/A 3.04 7.50

In table 1 we can see RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Radian Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Radian Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Radian Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Radian Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 4.4% 1% Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 10.5%

Volatility and Risk

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.33 beta. Radian Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.44 beta which makes it 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Radian Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 Radian Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.01% and an $175.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Radian Group Inc.’s potential upside is 10.96% and its consensus target price is $25. The information presented earlier suggests that Radian Group Inc. looks more robust than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.3% of Radian Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Radian Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.64% -0.89% 16.11% 30.74% 37.18% 35.49% Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36%

For the past year RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was less bullish than Radian Group Inc.

Summary

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. beats Radian Group Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment underwrites various classes of products, such as accident and health, agriculture, automobile liability, aviation, casualty clash, workersÂ’ compensation, cyber, employersÂ’ liability, energy, environmental liability, marine, medical malpractice, satellite, terrorism, and umbrella or excess casualty. It also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.