RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 160 2.58 N/A 4.95 36.60 Enstar Group Limited 174 2.32 N/A 10.94 16.19

In table 1 we can see RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Enstar Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enstar Group Limited seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Enstar Group Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Enstar Group Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 4.4% 1% Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 5.7% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.33 beta indicates that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is 67.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Enstar Group Limited’s 0.72 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Enstar Group Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s downside potential is -6.75% at a $175.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Enstar Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 87.8% respectively. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, Enstar Group Limited has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.64% -0.89% 16.11% 30.74% 37.18% 35.49% Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72%

For the past year RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was more bullish than Enstar Group Limited.

Summary

Enstar Group Limited beats on 6 of the 10 factors RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment underwrites various classes of products, such as accident and health, agriculture, automobile liability, aviation, casualty clash, workersÂ’ compensation, cyber, employersÂ’ liability, energy, environmental liability, marine, medical malpractice, satellite, terrorism, and umbrella or excess casualty. It also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.