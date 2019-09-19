RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Both RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 170 2.60 N/A 4.95 36.60 Chubb Limited 147 2.22 N/A 8.11 18.86

Table 1 demonstrates RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Chubb Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Chubb Limited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Chubb Limited, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 4.4% 1% Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a beta of 0.33 and its 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Chubb Limited’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.73 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Chubb Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50

$175.5 is RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -7.59%. Chubb Limited on the other hand boasts of a $158.5 consensus price target and a -0.62% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Chubb Limited is looking more favorable than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares and 93% of Chubb Limited shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Chubb Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.64% -0.89% 16.11% 30.74% 37.18% 35.49% Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32%

For the past year RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chubb Limited.

Summary

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. beats Chubb Limited on 7 of the 11 factors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment underwrites various classes of products, such as accident and health, agriculture, automobile liability, aviation, casualty clash, workersÂ’ compensation, cyber, employersÂ’ liability, energy, environmental liability, marine, medical malpractice, satellite, terrorism, and umbrella or excess casualty. It also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.