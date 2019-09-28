Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Valuation Rose While Prospector Partners Trimmed Holding; Boys Arnold & Co Lowered Its Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $436,771

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 182,084 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.41M, down from 191,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $191.44. About 199,847 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 31,564 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, down from 40,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81 million shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Face Another Enforcement Action If It Misses June 30 OCC Deadline; 26/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources: Woods returning to Wells Fargo; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Enters into Consent Orders with OCC and CFPB; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk Management Changes Follow Recent Fed Enforcement Action; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Protesters Shout, March as Investors Back CEO Raise; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Exit Positions in 13F Filing Stories (Correct); 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Guyasuta Advsr has invested 1.54% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.61% stake. Moreover, Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Com has 0.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 8,000 shares. Cidel Asset Management owns 10,000 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.06% or 55,932 shares in its portfolio. Lafayette Investments accumulated 108,776 shares. Weik Mngmt has invested 2.55% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Northstar Group Incorporated Inc holds 10,495 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 1.47 million were accumulated by Kiltearn Prns Limited Liability Partnership. Greylin Investment Mangement Incorporated reported 1.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.11M shares. 6,263 are held by First Heartland Consultants. Capital Ww Invsts has 15.65 million shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv invested in 0.09% or 8,235 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $688.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 4,283 shares to 19,757 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 12,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold RNR shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 23,600 shares. Piedmont Advsr Inc reported 5,463 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 7,717 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech accumulated 1.05 million shares. First Manhattan Co holds 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) or 50 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 9,481 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg Limited owns 420 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd has 0.03% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). 5,000 were reported by Bp Public Ltd Company. Captrust Advisors reported 565 shares stake. Veritable Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Prudential Financial Incorporated stated it has 28,545 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 419.23% or $2.18 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $119.23M for 17.73 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual EPS reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.51% negative EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $729.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 34,600 shares to 127,550 shares, valued at $16.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc by 23,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).