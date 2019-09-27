Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Valuation Rose While Caxton Associates LP Has Cut Position by $3.56 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $191.5. About 156,810 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 127,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.09 million, down from 131,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.54. About 16.56M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, up 419.23% or $2.18 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $119.24 million for 17.73 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual earnings per share reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.51% negative EPS growth.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $831.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 33,438 shares to 62,245 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD).

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $262.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) by 2,400 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.