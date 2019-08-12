RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Touches $189.88 High on Aug, 12; Okumus Fund Management LTD Upped Its Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Stake

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) stake by 7.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Okumus Fund Management Ltd acquired 569,728 shares as Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY)’s stock declined 60.26%. The Okumus Fund Management Ltd holds 8.19 million shares with $93.39M value, up from 7.62M last quarter. Realogy Hldgs Corp now has $684.23 million valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 1.69 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale

The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) reached all time high today, Aug, 12 and still has $205.07 target or 8.00% above today’s $189.88 share price. This indicates more upside for the $8.39 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $205.07 PT is reached, the company will be worth $670.88M more. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $189.88. About 62,710 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Lc invested in 131,973 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 455 shares. Moreover, Hbk Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Price T Rowe Md holds 11.40 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Convergence Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.02% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 917,800 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 210,902 shares in its portfolio. 473,842 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 182,025 shares. 1.69M are held by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Centurylink Invest Mgmt Communication holds 0.31% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 66,282 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 41,318 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 145 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0% stake. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,475 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Realogy (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of RLGY in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) earned “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 5. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was downgraded by Stephens.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $22,700 were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J. Schneider Ryan M. bought $999,734 worth of stock or 119,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru reported 4.44 million shares stake. Moon Management invested in 17,619 shares. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.33% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 10,649 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 5,371 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 6,885 shares. Regions Finance has 5,330 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Asset One Ltd reported 21,124 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com accumulated 28,427 shares. Philadelphia Mgmt Of San Francisco Limited Liability Corp holds 1.66% or 68,698 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.01% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 206,553 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Council has 0.07% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 23,600 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 15,068 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. RenaissanceRe Holdings had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of RNR in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.73 earnings per share, up 425.00% or $2.21 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $120.57M for 17.39 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual earnings per share reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.89% negative EPS growth.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.39 billion. The firm operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty divisions. It has a 13.46 P/E ratio. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance.