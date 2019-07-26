Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Stock Price Rose While Amp Capital Investors LTD Upped Stake by $506,940; Citigroup (C) Position Has Increased by Advisor Partners Llc

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 3,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,801 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 22,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $186.26. About 99,188 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 31.13% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 17,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,642 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 55,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.36. About 5.14 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 04/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Apr 24; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Zurich Insurance consortium to develop cyber security norms – FT; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP ANNOUNCES NEW POLICY IN MEMO TO STAFF; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Book Value $71.67/Share; 26/03/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, Citi Leads; 18/04/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCREASE DRIVEN BY HIGHER REVENUES, LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE, PARTIALLY OFFSET BY HIGHER EXPENSES AND COST OF CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) by 31,499 shares to 28,301 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 43,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,653 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,350 shares to 9,447 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,453 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.

