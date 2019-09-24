RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Reaches $192.74 High on Sep, 24; ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD COMMON SHARES (ZENYF) Shorts Raised By 154.17%

The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) reached all time high today, Sep, 24 and still has $206.23 target or 7.00% above today’s $192.74 share price. This indicates more upside for the $8.51 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $206.23 PT is reached, the company will be worth $595.84 million more. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $192.74. About 69,593 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) had an increase of 154.17% in short interest. ZENYF’s SI was 6,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 154.17% from 2,400 shares previously. With 6,300 avg volume, 1 days are for ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)’s short sellers to cover ZENYF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.0119 during the last trading session, reaching $0.301. About 806 shares traded. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 419.23% or $2.18 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $119.24 million for 17.85 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual EPS reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.51% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Hurricane Dorian May Be Meaningful Event for Reinsurers – Barclays (RNR) (RE) – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s (NYSE:RNR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RenaissanceRe Holdings: This 5.75% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancshares reported 0.06% stake. South Dakota Invest Council reported 23,600 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 14,766 shares. First Wilshire Secs Management invested 1.57% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Gemmer Asset Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0% or 6,589 shares in its portfolio. Motco has 0% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Mariner Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 1,807 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.2% or 39,300 shares. Bank has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has 1.95M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 4,709 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 93,541 shares. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Ins invested in 1.74M shares.

Among 5 analysts covering RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. RenaissanceRe Holdings has $19300 highest and $130 lowest target. $175.50’s average target is -8.94% below currents $192.74 stock price. RenaissanceRe Holdings had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of RNR in report on Monday, July 1 with “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley maintained RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $19300 target.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.51 billion. The firm operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty divisions. It has a 13.67 P/E ratio. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance.

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company has market cap of $23.75 million. The firm primarily explores for graphite. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

More news for ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “2 Ways To Invest In Graphene – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Syrah Resource Is Set To Become The World’s Largest Graphite Miner – Seeking Alpha” and published on December 07, 2016 is yet another important article.