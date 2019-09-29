Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Holder Pioneer Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $890,841; As Union Pac Com (UNP) Shares Rose, Holder Coastline Trust Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $432,640

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 2,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 18,625 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15M, down from 21,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.15 million shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 5,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 55,989 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.97M, down from 61,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $191.44. About 199,847 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, up 419.23% or $2.18 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $119.23 million for 17.73 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual earnings per share reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold RNR shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Gru Lc holds 1,450 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank has 0.07% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 1,735 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc reported 2,343 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited holds 0.1% or 93,541 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com owns 54,043 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Contravisory Investment has 0.05% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 785 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd holds 0.09% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) or 23,538 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 10,346 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Aqr Mgmt Lc invested 0.1% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). 34,567 were accumulated by Lagoda Investment Management Limited Partnership. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 456,832 shares. 7,347 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dozens of Dividend Aristocrat stock have been big winners in 2019 – MarketWatch” on July 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Reinsurance Group of America and RenaissanceRe Launch Langhorne Re – Business Wire” published on January 11, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AM Best Removes from Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd and Its Main Subsidiaries – Business Wire” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 133,670 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $58.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp Inc (NYSE:EDU) by 78,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,864 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Cl A (NYSE:AMT).

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWOB) by 4,711 shares to 102,073 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV) by 5,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Preferred Etf.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Rail Volumes Still Sluggish – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific: Reliably Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.