Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Holder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Cut Its Holding by $4.05 Million; As Enbridge (ENB) Market Value Declined, Holder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Upped Its Position

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 28,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The hedge fund held 68,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 96,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $189.46. About 216,331 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 349,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.67M, up from 856,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 2.51 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 26,624 shares to 360,484 shares, valued at $19.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 221,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01M shares, and has risen its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.73 EPS, up 425.00% or $2.21 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $120.56 million for 17.35 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual EPS reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arga Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 212,241 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Com stated it has 1.95 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. The California-based Rbf Limited Liability Co has invested 0.34% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.07% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) or 23,600 shares. 480,200 are owned by Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership. Pnc Services Group Inc owns 2,313 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 100,552 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 100 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,399 shares. Savings Bank Of America De owns 261,531 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation reported 58,017 shares. Parametric Associate Lc owns 212,709 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 10,750 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 7,500 shares.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp New by 53,644 shares to 537,426 shares, valued at $47.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 55,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 612,719 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).