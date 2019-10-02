Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Holder American Century Companies Decreased Its Position by $13.71 Million as Stock Rose; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Share Price Rose While Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trimmed by $311,880 Its Stake

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 34.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 77,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 147,456 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.25 million, down from 224,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $187.95. About 245,571 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold 2,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 17,884 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, down from 20,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $114.86. About 2.56 million shares traded or 50.11% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Inc has 0.17% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 3,373 are owned by First Heartland Consultants Inc. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 1.86M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Argi Services Ltd Llc reported 3,435 shares. Hm Payson holds 0.01% or 1,220 shares in its portfolio. Washington stated it has 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 254,440 were accumulated by M&T Bancshares Corp. Peoples Finance Svcs Corp holds 46 shares. 2,833 are held by Brick And Kyle. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 57,850 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Citigroup reported 442,535 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 77,813 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.01% or 892,070 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.86M for 24.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold RNR shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Capital Limited reported 11,163 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 2,016 shares. Barometer Cap Management stated it has 0.65% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). 60,758 are owned by Fil. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.02% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 8,000 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Stifel reported 10,692 shares stake. Bp Public Limited Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Aviva Pcl reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). British Columbia Investment Corporation has 8,168 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 71,839 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 219,506 shares stake.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 137,035 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $145.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 40,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE).