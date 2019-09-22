RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Contrasting side by side

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 171 2.61 N/A 4.95 36.60 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 15 0.89 N/A 0.70 19.09

Table 1 demonstrates RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 4.4% 1% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.33. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.73 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is $175.5, with potential downside of -7.86%. On the other hand, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 22.70% and its average price target is $18. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69% of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.64% -0.89% 16.11% 30.74% 37.18% 35.49% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. -3.24% -14.07% -0.96% -7.82% -21.72% -8.7%

For the past year RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has 35.49% stronger performance while Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has -8.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. beats Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment underwrites various classes of products, such as accident and health, agriculture, automobile liability, aviation, casualty clash, workersÂ’ compensation, cyber, employersÂ’ liability, energy, environmental liability, marine, medical malpractice, satellite, terrorism, and umbrella or excess casualty. It also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its personal lines voluntary policies through a network of approximately 1,900 independent agents; and commercial residential voluntary policies through a network of approximately 400 independent agents. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.