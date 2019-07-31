RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Comparison side by side

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 158 2.49 N/A 9.96 16.77 First American Financial Corporation 53 1.13 N/A 4.48 12.36

Table 1 demonstrates RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and First American Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First American Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of First American Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.7% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. First American Financial Corporation’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and First American Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75 First American Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has an average target price of $172, and a -5.37% downside potential. First American Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $66 consensus target price and a 13.58% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that First American Financial Corporation appears more favorable than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and First American Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 85.7% respectively. About 1.8% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of First American Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 3.47% 9.67% 16.11% 33.65% 31.13% 24.87% First American Financial Corporation 0.73% 1.35% 6.62% 18.99% 2.5% 24.1%

For the past year RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than First American Financial Corporation.

Summary

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. beats on 8 of the 11 factors First American Financial Corporation.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment underwrites various classes of products, such as accident and health, agriculture, automobile liability, aviation, casualty clash, workersÂ’ compensation, cyber, employersÂ’ liability, energy, environmental liability, marine, medical malpractice, satellite, terrorism, and umbrella or excess casualty. It also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.