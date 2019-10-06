RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Analysts See $2.70 EPS; Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXP)’s Sentiment Is 0.81

Analysts expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report $2.70 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $2.18 EPS change or 419.23% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. RNR’s profit would be $119.23M giving it 17.98 P/E if the $2.70 EPS is correct. After having $4.78 EPS previously, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s analysts see -43.51% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.64% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $194.18. About 227,412 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.48, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 13 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 16 reduced and sold positions in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The institutional investors in our database now own: 1.74 million shares, down from 1.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 0.02% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 32,733 shares. Prospector Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4.45% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Syntal Cap Prns Lc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Moreover, Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.05% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 6,547 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And invested in 50,693 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Tokio Marine Nichido Fire Ltd holds 100% or 1.74M shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc has invested 0.04% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Estabrook Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 15,713 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 4,000 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 1,735 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp invested in 0% or 15,025 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 55,989 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.58 billion. The firm operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty divisions. It has a 13.77 P/E ratio. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance.

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 93% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RenaissanceRe Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – Business Wire” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s (NYSE:RNR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RenaissanceRe to Promote Matthew Neuber to Corporate Treasurer – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. to Acquire Tokio Millennium Re in $1.5 Billion Transaction – Business Wire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. RenaissanceRe Holdings has $19300 highest and $153 lowest target. $177.17’s average target is -8.76% below currents $194.18 stock price. RenaissanceRe Holdings had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 1. The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Barclays Capital maintained RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) on Wednesday, October 2 with “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. UBS maintained RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $153 target.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $265.80 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 17.23 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 28,550 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.