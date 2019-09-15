Renaissancere Holdings LTD (Call) (RNR) Holder Susquehanna International Group Llp Upped Its Holding by $2.19 Million as Valuation Rose; Rr Partners LP Has Lifted Its Meritage Homes (MTH) Stake by $2.30 Million

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44M, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.86. About 587,408 shares traded or 12.13% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (Call) (RNR) by 246% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 17,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $186.46. About 187,098 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold RNR shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evolent Health Inc (Call) by 88,300 shares to 25,900 shares, valued at $206,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 414,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,729 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (Put) (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 35.64 million shares or 2.66% less from 36.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.