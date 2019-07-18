Renaissancere Hldgs LTD Ord (RNR) Shareholder Estabrook Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $28.70 Million as Shares Rose; United Rentals (Call) (URI) Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Trimmed Stake by $64.81 Million

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Renaissancere Hldgs Ltd Ord (RNR) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,863 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 billion, down from 16,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Renaissancere Hldgs Ltd Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $183.64. About 274,499 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 31.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (Call) (URI) by 95.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 568,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, down from 593,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $131.49. About 2.19M shares traded or 80.01% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 5,151 shares in its portfolio. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 131 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.06% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.05% or 46,185 shares in its portfolio. 401,794 are held by Goldman Sachs. Signaturefd Ltd Company reported 583 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 15,215 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gru Limited accumulated 66,466 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Assetmark owns 354 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,405 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And Associate has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 103,541 shares. New York-based Boothbay Fund has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 234,600 shares. Allstate invested in 12,431 shares. Nomura Incorporated reported 62,708 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arga Invest Management Lp holds 4.56% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 212,241 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,606 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Management Lc holds 287 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 12 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Pnc Financial Ser Group has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Glenmede Na accumulated 55,344 shares. Texas-based Chilton Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Capital International stated it has 772,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Of San Francisco Ltd Company stated it has 68,698 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 1,710 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Company owns 34,484 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jennison Assocs invested in 26,298 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 38.81% or $2.03 from last year’s $5.23 per share. RNR’s profit will be $141.30M for 14.35 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

