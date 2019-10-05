Renaissance Technologies Upped Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Stake; Champlain Investment Partners Has Increased Community Bank System (CBU) Stake

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) stake by 1.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc acquired 12,210 shares as Community Bank System Inc. (CBU)’s stock rose 1.18%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 818,430 shares with $53.89 million value, up from 806,220 last quarter. Community Bank System Inc. now has $3.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 189,368 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) stake by 109.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc acquired 4.27M shares as Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP)’s stock declined 1.14%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 8.16M shares with $42.77M value, up from 3.89 million last quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes S A now has $5.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.62. About 949,665 shares traded. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat; 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B

Among 2 analysts covering Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ultrapar Participacoes has $500 highest and $4.7000 lowest target. $4.85’s average target is 4.98% above currents $4.62 stock price. Ultrapar Participacoes had 3 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, September 3 with “Neutral”.

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) stake by 169,100 shares to 115,087 valued at $6.83M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) stake by 226,300 shares and now owns 473,900 shares. Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) stake by 292,750 shares to 624,185 valued at $54.35 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) stake by 93,255 shares and now owns 1.53 million shares. Mccormick & Company Incorpora (NYSE:MKC) was reduced too.