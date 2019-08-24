Renaissance Technologies Upped Its Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Holding by $1.22 Million; Gap (GPS) Shareholder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Cut Its Stake by $737,724 as Share Price Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 87,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.44 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $620.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 457,955 shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 28,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 138,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, down from 166,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 18.69 million shares traded or 156.95% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 15/05/2018 – Gap Irks China With Map on Shirt, Quickly Apologizes; 22/03/2018 – Mad-Scientist Brewers Bridge the Gap Between Beer and Whiskey; 23/05/2018 – Gap Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Gap CEO Art Peck: Big data gives us major advantages over competitors; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS GAP ‘BB+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – GAP 1Q EPS 42C; 12/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING, $35 TARGET PRICE; 13/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $35 TARGET PRICE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPS); 12/04/2018 – Gap Follows J. Crew in Exiting Challenging Bridal-Wear Industry

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 275,900 shares to 170,100 shares, valued at $59.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability reported 4,197 shares stake. Css Limited Liability Co Il invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.2% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 268,000 shares. Comerica Retail Bank owns 0.01% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 62,562 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 48,819 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has 39,361 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 20 shares. 1.24 million were reported by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Stevens Cap LP holds 251,249 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 1.97M shares. Asset One Limited invested in 107,123 shares. 13,575 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford has invested 0.69% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). 5,150 are owned by Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation. Macquarie Grp Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 13,000 shares.