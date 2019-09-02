Renaissance Technologies Upped Crane Co (CR) Stake By $1.76 Million; 2 Analysts Covering Xencor, Inc. (XNCR)

Among 3 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xencor Inc has $5200 highest and $21 lowest target. $40’s average target is 7.30% above currents $37.28 stock price. Xencor Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. See Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) latest ratings:

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Crane Co (CR) stake by 39.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc acquired 21,000 shares as Crane Co (CR)’s stock declined 1.53%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 74,600 shares with $6.31M value, up from 53,600 last quarter. Crane Co now has $4.50B valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $76.24. About 218,902 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity. TULLIS JAMES L L had bought 2,000 shares worth $154,767 on Thursday, May 30.

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased First Data Corp New stake by 1.15 million shares to 112,600 valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) stake by 55,900 shares and now owns 83,900 shares. Sensata Technologies Hldng P was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Sterling Ltd Llc accumulated 0.26% or 312,580 shares. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 10,024 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 61,023 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 635,841 shares. Advsrs Asset accumulated 81,737 shares. Captrust Advsrs owns 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 18 shares. Opus Cap Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,780 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation stated it has 5,299 shares. 2,140 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,340 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Waddell Reed Financial invested 0.13% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Among 3 analysts covering Crane (NYSE:CR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crane has $10700 highest and $9600 lowest target. $103’s average target is 35.10% above currents $76.24 stock price. Crane had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, May 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Friday, March 22. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10700 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 29 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Xencor, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Company owns 141,619 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 7,134 shares. 43 are held by Us Bank De. Birchview Capital Lp holds 12,300 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Renaissance invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 297,655 shares. Bvf Il stated it has 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 596,399 shares or 0% of the stock. American Group reported 29,795 shares. Prudential invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,222 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin invested in 0.01% or 457,432 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% stake. Moreover, Los Angeles Mngmt Equity has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 16,289 shares. Proshare Advsrs invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. It has a 43.86 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.