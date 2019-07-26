Renaissance Technologies Upped Boston Beer (SAM) Stake by $31.81 Million; Share Price Rose; As Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Market Valuation Rose, Holowesko Partners LTD Decreased Its Stake

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) by 44.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 909,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.96M, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 6.53 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm to ‘Close Soon’: CFIUS Letter; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Executives to Get Severance If They’re Fired After Sale; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera Qualcomm has no interest – never has and never will – in letting Singapore-based Broadcom take over its company; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experience; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM PLANS EXIT FROM SERVER CHIPS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm to unveil new chipset to power VR, AR headsets – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm quagmire, continued; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM -AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF COMMITMENTS UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT TO DATE THAT IS 5 BUSINESS DAYS AFTER JULY 25, 2018

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 105.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 108,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 210,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.13 million, up from 102,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $386.36. About 154,017 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 47.93% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 31,800 shares to 11,983 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 223,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,700 shares, and cut its stake in Yext Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.