Renaissance Technologies Trimmed Stake in Cts (CTS) by $594,500; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position Lifted by Northstar Asset Management Llc

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Cts Corp (CTS) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 20,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 153,600 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, down from 174,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Cts Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $32.32. About 133,445 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 10/04/2018 – Shareholders Including Gamco and Teton Advisors Report 10.3% Stake in CTS Corp; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Braemar Htls & Rsrts Tst 2018-PRME Cts Prelim Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – CTS Corp 1Q EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS RAISES STORAGE RATES ON K.C. WHEAT FUTURES 0#KW: TO 11 CTS/BU PER MONTH UP FROM 8 CTS AFTER INITIAL VARIABLE STORAGE RATE OBSERVATION PERIOD; 26/04/2018 – CTS Corp 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 13/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Non-invasive CTS Device Clinical Trial; 13/03/2018 – CYBER-SECURITY RESEARCH FIRM AND CONSULTANCY CTS LABS RELEASES A “SEVERE SECURITY” ADVISORY ON ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES PROCESSORS; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 26/04/2018 – CTS CORP CTS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $435 MLN TO $455 MLN; 17/04/2018 – CTS Eventim buys controlling stake in Italy’s Vivo Concerti

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $512.3. About 590,202 shares traded or 9.71% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 41,400 shares to 143,400 shares, valued at $29.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 97,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold CTS shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.73 million shares or 0.51% less from 30.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gp holds 264,687 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 769,465 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 9,800 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 2.98 million shares. Bbt Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.34% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) or 9,223 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc owns 0% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 93,444 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 101,185 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership has 0% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 69,397 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 4,275 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn invested 0% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 0.11% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 41,891 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 51,504 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 70 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). The New York-based Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Llc has invested 1.62% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 3,087 shares. Cleararc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,989 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Us National Bank De has 62,443 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Park Oh has 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,307 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.4% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 114,624 shares. Company Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,295 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Baillie Gifford And Communications reported 19,584 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Incorporated Lp reported 821 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0.13% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.