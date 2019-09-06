Renaissance Technologies Trimmed Its Crescent Pt Energy (CPG) Holding by $6.91 Million; Cadian Capital Management LP Increased Its Stake in Radware LTD (RDWR) by $16.20 Million

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG) by 65.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 2.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 3.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Crescent Pt Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.76. About 1.34 million shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 24/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS COMMENTED ON A REPORT FROM GLASS LEWIS & CO REGARDING ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AT CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP; 25/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – ISS BACKS CATION’S CRESCENT POINT BOARD NOMINEES HOWE, PINDER; 20/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY – EXPRESS ITS “DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RECENT REPORT ISSUED BY INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES; 20/04/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Supports Cation Capital’s Call for Change at Crescent Point Energy; 03/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Achieves Significant Growth in U.S. Operations and Announces Strategic Land Position in the East Shale Du; 02/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT IS SAID TO DEFEAT ACTIVIST CATION IN PROXY VOTE; 24/04/2018 – CATION URGES CRESCENT POINT HOLDERS TO VOTE BACK ITS NOMINEES; 12/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY – FILED LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS ADDRESSING CATION CAPITAL’S NOMINATION OF 4 INDIVIDUALS TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO CO’S BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Cation Capital Files Proxy Circular and Releases Letter to Crescent Point Energy Shareholders

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 622,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 4.27M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.65 million, up from 3.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 31,692 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks

Analysts await Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CPG’s profit will be $38.02 million for 11.75 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Crescent Point Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 1.39M shares. 1.26M are held by Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of. Lincluden Management Ltd holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 11.34 million shares. Mackenzie reported 827,762 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% or 427 shares in its portfolio. Penbrook Mgmt Llc owns 20,600 shares. Cibc Markets holds 0.04% or 2.54 million shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Company owns 0.02% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 42,347 shares. Ajo LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 3,700 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Associates invested in 0.01% or 76,625 shares. Key Gru Hldgs (Cayman) Ltd has 1.37 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 4.27 million shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has 3,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd by 153,000 shares to 865,475 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN).

