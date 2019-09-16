Renaissance Technologies Trimmed By $593,400 Its Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Stake; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering FireEye, Inc. (FEYE)

Among 3 analysts covering FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FireEye Inc has $18 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16.33’s average target is 13.17% above currents $14.43 stock price. FireEye Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho initiated the shares of FEYE in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Wedbush. See FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $16.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/07/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $15.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush 17.0000

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Initiate

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) stake by 6.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 13,800 shares as Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN)’s stock rose 17.20%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 206,850 shares with $9.01 million value, down from 220,650 last quarter. Smith & Nephew Plc now has $20.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 471,672 shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN FROM BOARD AND AS CEO; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew replaces Bohuon as chief executive; 06/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ II XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 Guidance After Mixed 1Q Performance; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – DURING HIS NOTICE PERIOD, OLIVIER WILL BE AVAILABLE IN AN ADVISORY CAPACITY TO PROVIDE ADVICE AND ASSISTANCE TO NAMAL IN HIS NEW ROLE; 06/03/2018 – New Q-FIX™ CURVED, Q-FIX MINI and SUTUREFIX CURVED All-Suture Anchor Systems help surgeons access challenging pathology while improving the quality of shoulder and hip repairs; 06/03/2018 Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ Il XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – CONFIRMS ON MAY 7 OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN AS CEO, NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINING CO AS CEO; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAWANA WILL JOIN COMPANY AND BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 7 MAY 2018

The stock increased 3.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 1.44 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. The firm provides vector-specific appliance and cloud solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold FireEye, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 144.32 million shares or 6.51% less from 154.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street holds 2.71M shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Interstate Retail Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Perkins Cap Incorporated holds 0.14% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 13,625 shares. Korea-based Mirae Asset Invests has invested 0.02% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Mariner Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 1.32 million shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc invested in 2.46M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab owns 260,232 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 285,825 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 351,500 shares. Swiss National Bank owns 377,900 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 6,385 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Creative Planning has 232,109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) stake by 40,200 shares to 750,900 valued at $30.51 million in 2019Q2. It also upped York Wtr Co (NASDAQ:YORW) stake by 14,100 shares and now owns 287,136 shares. Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) was raised too.