Renaissance Technologies Stake In Pcm (PCMI) Was Increased; Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Shareholder Hawkeye Capital Management Has Upped Position

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 520.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 135,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The hedge fund held 162,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 26,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 132,610 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $700.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 185,381 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 1.14M shares to 32,300 shares, valued at $882,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 199,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,900 shares, and cut its stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM).

