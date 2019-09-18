Renaissance Technologies Stake in Mts Sys (MTSC) Decreased by $1.25 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Truenorth Has Trimmed Stake by $962,962

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 5,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 15,832 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, down from 21,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $178.81. About 900,893 shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (MTSC) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The hedge fund held 148,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.70M, down from 170,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 7,806 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.85; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems to Make Workforce Cuts, Plant Closures in Test Segment; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 17/04/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $267.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 14,922 shares to 143,417 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.64 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $113.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 1.40M shares to 9.76M shares, valued at $26.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 55,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Ocean Group Ltd.

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $12.57M for 21.90 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.