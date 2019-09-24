Renaissance Technologies Raised Ralph Lauren (RL) Stake; Grand Jean Capital Management Position in Crown Holdings (CCK) Decreased by $4.27 Million

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 171,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The hedge fund held 4.11M shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $466.48M, up from 3.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $92.62. About 887,523 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 24/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Refreshes Its Faded Jeans; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Expects Forex to Have Minimal Impact on FY19 Rev Growth; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Ex-Ralph Lauren manager gets 20 days for embezzlement; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS COMP SALES TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN FY ’19 – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EUROPE REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $420 MLN, DOWN 1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren profits, sales top view; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN 4Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 83C; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY IS EXPECTED TO HAVE MINIMAL IMPACT ON REVENUE GROWTH IN FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Adj EPS 90c; 03/05/2018 – BARSHAY SEES RALPH LAUREN DOWNSIDE IN BASE CASE OF ABOUT 30%

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 69,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 94,330 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, down from 164,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.39. About 1.00 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Do Ralph Lauren’s Revenues In Asia Compare With Peers? – Forbes” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Apparel and Footwear Manufacturing Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Have Dropped 33%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold RL shares while 125 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Kentucky Retirement holds 2,431 shares. Moreover, Bridgewater Ltd Partnership has 0.17% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 191,690 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 7,884 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp accumulated 0% or 32,257 shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 769,950 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pnc Services Group Inc reported 8,720 shares stake. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 257,391 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 6,665 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 3,064 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Motco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 20,521 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.41% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) or 20,000 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Co reported 2,766 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cipher Ltd Partnership has invested 0.32% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL).

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $113.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 9,000 shares to 167,138 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 362,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $57.33 million activity.

More recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019 was also an interesting one.