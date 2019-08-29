Renaissance Technologies Raised Its Teekay (TK) Holding; Sectoral Asset Management Increased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Teekay Corporation (TK) stake by 33.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc acquired 328,600 shares as Teekay Corporation (TK)’s stock rose 10.14%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 1.30 million shares with $5.10 million value, up from 973,200 last quarter. Teekay Corporation now has $361.96M valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.595. About 142,159 shares traded. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has declined 34.58% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TK News: 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Rev $394.022M; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – EILEEN MERCIER RETIRED FROM HER POSITION AS AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR, MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO, EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, 2018; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $394 MLN VS $543.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $0.19; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 23/03/2018 – Arctic Ocean ice near record low for winter, boost for shipping; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N -ALAN SEMPLE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CHAIR OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 7.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired 7,299 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Sectoral Asset Management Inc holds 111,465 shares with $14.46M value, up from 104,166 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $107.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $111.74. About 687,890 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 14/05/2018 – Lilly to buy cancer drug developer AurKa Pharma; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 24/04/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly posts quarterly profit; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 19/04/2018 – FDA staff cites safety issues for Lilly, Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM WITH EXERCISE CAPACITY TRIALS; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Safety, Tolerability Profile Consistent With Previous Studies; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE:LLY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Eli Lilly Announces Positive Results For Emgality – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Eli Lilly vs. GlaxoSmithKline – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arbitration panel rules in favor of Lilly in complaint filed by Adocia – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased Cigna Corp stake by 26,310 shares to 40,809 valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teladoc Health stake by 40,594 shares and now owns 591,481 shares. Portola Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:PTLA) was reduced too.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of stock. The insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 210,000 shares worth $26.97M.

Among 7 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $134.43’s average target is 20.31% above currents $111.74 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 1. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, March 13. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $121 target in Friday, March 22 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $134 target in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was initiated by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.04% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,470 shares. Drexel Morgan And Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership owns 3,201 shares. Thomasville Bankshares holds 0.09% or 3,693 shares in its portfolio. Stadion Money Management, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,785 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.35% or 3.08 million shares in its portfolio. Scotia Cap has 0.06% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 37,935 shares. Town Country Comml Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 2.34% stake. Arbor Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 1,908 shares. 380 are owned by Hillsdale Invest Management Incorporated. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability Corp has 4,643 shares. Aldebaran Financial Inc owns 5,850 shares. Bellecapital Ltd holds 5,119 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp has invested 0.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cypress Cap Grp Inc has 84,901 shares.

More notable recent Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 92% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teekay Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TK – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teekay Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teekay Corporation (TK) CEO Kenneth Hvid on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased Northwest Bancshares Inc Md (NASDAQ:NWBI) stake by 285,046 shares to 2.29M valued at $38.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cass Information Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CASS) stake by 7,800 shares and now owns 87,349 shares. Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) was reduced too.