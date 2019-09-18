Renaissance Technologies Raised Fireeye (FEYE) Position By $2.34 Million; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Acorda Therapeutics has $700 highest and $600 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 92.77% above currents $3.46 stock price. Acorda Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Wednesday, August 14. See Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $6.0000 Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $12.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $8.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush 12.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Fireeye Inc (FEYE) stake by 8.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc acquired 166,800 shares as Fireeye Inc (FEYE)’s stock declined 7.35%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 2.11M shares with $31.29M value, up from 1.95 million last quarter. Fireeye Inc now has $3.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 432,896 shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold FEYE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 144.32 million shares or 6.51% less from 154.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Oppenheimer Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 248,110 shares. 207,599 were reported by First Washington. Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 0.06% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Ameriprise Fincl has 483,843 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 0% or 17,319 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested in 0.01% or 394,080 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Com reported 0.15% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Nomura, a Japan-based fund reported 19,611 shares. Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Goldman Sachs Inc reported 3.60 million shares stake. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Com owns 579,792 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is FireEye (FEYE) Down 12.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FireEye’s Significant Challenges Despite its Growing Cloud Business – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why FireEye Stock Gave Up 11% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FireEye is Now Oversold (FEYE) – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FireEye Inc has $18 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16.33’s average target is 14.84% above currents $14.22 stock price. FireEye Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 31. Mizuho initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) stake by 119,000 shares to 185,771 valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kennedy (NYSE:KW) stake by 39,910 shares and now owns 73,100 shares. Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) was reduced too.

The stock increased 2.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 699,746 shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 07/05/2018 – Acorda at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: ACORDA 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 50C; 16/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Acorda; 23/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Acorda 32% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 10/04/2018 – Acorda Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – BioClin Therapeutics, Inc., Completes $50 Million Series B Financing with Addition of New Investors; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Provides Financial and Pipeline Update for First Quarter 2018

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $166.45 million. The firm markets Ampyra , an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 56.99 million shares or 3.46% more from 55.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management reported 293,551 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 10,411 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Llc. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 4,302 shares. 69,092 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. 1,804 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Cim Investment Mangement Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,822 shares. Citigroup accumulated 169,931 shares. Jefferies Group Lc holds 0% or 49,662 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 10,987 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 654,553 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 27,112 shares. Dupont Management Corporation reported 47,780 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR).

More notable recent Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Acorda Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:ACOR) Share Price Down A Painful 91%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Acorda (ACOR) Down More Than 60% in 3 Months: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “44 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ultragenyx to Submit sBLA for Label Expansion of Crysvita – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.