Renaissance Technologies Position In Now (DNOW) Was Has Boosted; Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Market Value Declined While Hutchinson Capital Management Trimmed Position

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 7.26M shares traded or 36.91% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 126,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The hedge fund held 984,200 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, up from 858,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 956,769 shares traded or 18.46% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW)

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 856 shares to 10,386 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oil Well Varco (NYSE:NOV) by 166,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colrain Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5.42% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 169,350 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.04% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 19,980 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 894,939 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 866,354 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 127,962 shares. Hussman Strategic invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Riverhead Lc holds 0.14% or 123,576 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 144,159 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Lc invested 0.56% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Proshare Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Utah Retirement System holds 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 66,231 shares. Jnba Advsrs reported 500 shares. Boston Prtn invested in 17.25M shares or 0.62% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Inc stated it has 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk) Ltd holds 85,152 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. On Friday, May 10 Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 4,250 shares. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc reported 11.22M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 163,798 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 1.28M shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 45,167 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 88,490 shares. Qv, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Marathon Asset Llp holds 844,628 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Wolverine Asset Management Lc reported 4,553 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 36 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd stated it has 52,590 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 43,117 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 4,715 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.09% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 131,500 shares to 4.92M shares, valued at $158.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 818,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 741,580 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).