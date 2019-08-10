Renaissance Technologies Position in Fidelity Southern New (LION) Has Boosted by $3.23 Million as Share Price Were Volatile; Walleye Trading Has Lifted Its Stake in Digital Rlty Tr (Call) (DLR) by $392,700 as Stock Value Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (LION) by 83.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 119,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 261,950 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 142,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 583.55% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (Call) (DLR) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 10,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 835,118 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $316,990 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $305,000 were bought by SMITH RANKIN M JR on Thursday, March 7.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 368,634 shares to 3.18 million shares, valued at $43.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natural Grocers By Vitamin C (NYSE:NGVC) by 127,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,815 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (Put) (NYSE:HP) by 29,700 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (Call) (NYSE:K) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,300 shares, and cut its stake in Canopy Growth Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.