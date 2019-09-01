Renaissance Technologies Maintains Position in Ceragon Networks LTD (CRNT); Suvretta Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $4.35 Million

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 242,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% . The hedge fund held 4.30 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42 million, up from 4.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.96M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.24. About 257,439 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has declined 24.38% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78M, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO) by 214,900 shares to 319,800 shares, valued at $9.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 84,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,946 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 154,400 shares to 953,600 shares, valued at $57.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).