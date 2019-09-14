Renaissance Technologies Lowered Its Shutterfly (SFLY) Holding by $39.37 Million as Market Value Rose; Noesis Capital Mangement Increases Holding in Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 315 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,283 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799.00 million, up from 6,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 1.88M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 97.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 787,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 17,700 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $895,000, down from 805,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. It closed at $50.91 lastly. It is down 38.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP holds 1,872 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd Co holds 82,358 shares. Albion Fincl Grp Inc Ut accumulated 9,256 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd has invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt has invested 0.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Harvey Invest Company Llc holds 1.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 57,644 shares. 1,857 are owned by Pittenger & Anderson. 5,720 were accumulated by Clark Estates Ny. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 71,217 are owned by Sandy Spring Bancorp. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guardian Advsrs Lp has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested in 39,192 shares. 3,480 were accumulated by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.97% or 4.47M shares.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $293.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 1,850 shares to 228,708 shares, valued at $5.17B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM) by 1,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,833 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G launches ad campaign featuring NFLâ€™s top QB – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “P&G (PG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Broadcom, PG&E Corp, Fibrocell Science, Ritter Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold SFLY shares while 35 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.11 million shares or 14.07% less from 36.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) or 296,444 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Finance Gp has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Eulav Asset owns 0.05% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 24,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 38,631 shares. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 0.04% or 98,333 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 11,449 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kellner stated it has 1.18% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Jefferies Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 461,247 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Inc invested in 0% or 57,120 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,416 shares. Federated Pa reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Shutterfly (SFLY) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 05/17/2019: SFLY,WTRH,UA,UAA,DE – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Shutterfly Enters Oversold Territory (SFLY) – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shutterfly’s Growth Is Expected To Slow; Vote In Favor Of The Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $113.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) by 735,100 shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Janus Henderson Group Plc by 658,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).