Renaissance Technologies Lowered Its Primoris Svcs (PRIM) Holding by $3.70 Million as Share Value Declined; As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Market Value Declined, Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Decreased by $60.32 Million Its Stake

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 7.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 19.21 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.70 million, down from 26.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 38.74 million shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – “INVENTORIES OF FORD’S BEST-SELLING F-SERIES PICKUPS AND OTHER VEHICLES REMAIN STRONG”; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 06/04/2018 – Ford wins approval for German banking licence; 07/03/2018 – Saudis Seek to Tap Shale Gas Basin Rivaling Texas’ Eagle Ford; 15/03/2018 – Pedal Commander releases new Bluetooth units for Dodge, Ram, Jeep and Ford vehicles; 17/05/2018 – Toyota, Hyundai, Ford lead 9.6 pct European car sales gain; 14/03/2018 – Ford’s F-150 truck franchise alone is worth more than the whole company: Morgan Stanley; 09/05/2018 – A fire knocked out production at one of Ford’s suppliers; 15/03/2018 – Ford teases new Mustang GT500, an unnamed off-roader and performance Explorer; 01/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SHIFT AWAY FROM LUXURY CARS TO SUVS IS ‘BREATHTAKING’

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (PRIM) by 45.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 184,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.19% . The hedge fund held 221,200 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, down from 406,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Primoris Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 88,030 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – TO ACQUIRE WILLBROS GROUP INC IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation To Acquire Willbros WG; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES TO BUY WILLBROS GROUP,; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services’ CEO David King on Acquisition of Willbros Group – Call Transcript; 06/03/2018 @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Access Event Scheduled By Thompson Davis; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES 1Q EPS 1C, EST. 3C; 29/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – CONTRACT WAS SECURED BY PRIMORIS HEAVY CIVIL, PART OF CIVIL SEGMENT; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford -3% after light profit forecast – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Carmageddon Returns As California Begins Road Closures For Work Along SR-60 Between Ontario And Riverside – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors kick the tires on Ford – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Ford Recalls Recalls 14,000 Model Year 2020 Ford and Lincoln SUVs – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “F-35 program ‘plagued’ by troubles – Grassley – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00 million.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 188,155 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $75.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (NYSE:ASR) by 25,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.88 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIA) by 14,298 shares to 56,000 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infrareit Inc by 387,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Forrester Resh Inc (NASDAQ:FORR).

More notable recent Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Planned Transition – GlobeNewswire” on October 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Industrial Awards Valued Over $69 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Underground Award Valued Over $225 Million – GlobeNewswire” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Primoris Services Corporation Publishes Sustainability Report Nasdaq:PRIM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Heavy Construction Industry Outlook: Solid Growth Prospects – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2018.