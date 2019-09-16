Renaissance Technologies Lowered Its Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $100.34 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Boosted by Marsico Capital Management Llc

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 545,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $546.07 million, down from 3.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 2.43M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 8,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 660,538 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.49 million, up from 652,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 200,466 shares to 153,099 shares, valued at $70.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 44,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,343 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westend Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alps Advsr has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Iron Finance Limited Co has 9,084 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Blume Cap Mngmt holds 3.74% or 55,198 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Prtn Limited Com has invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The California-based Saratoga And Investment Management has invested 4.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 158,667 shares. King Wealth holds 84,749 shares or 3.39% of its portfolio. Blue Fincl Cap invested in 4.86% or 70,467 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 217,191 shares. 546,319 are owned by Echo Street Management Ltd. Mcrae Management Incorporated holds 6.02% or 112,278 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp reported 93,766 shares stake. Calamos Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 139,397 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $113.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 259,751 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $23.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 20,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Arcelormittal Sa Luxembourg.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coho Prns stated it has 1.11 million shares. Blair William & Co Il owns 111,647 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Amer Commercial Bank accumulated 24,164 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Clough Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.57% or 31,285 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested in 1.88 million shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Co Il holds 109,359 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.13% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,419 shares. 70,586 are owned by Marco Inv Ltd. Mcf Advsr Limited Company reported 0.03% stake. Athena Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 1,395 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo reported 0.31% stake. Regent Invest Limited Co holds 1,800 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management stated it has 0.52% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Chatham Grp Incorporated stated it has 1,620 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0.34% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.12 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.