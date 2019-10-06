Renaissance Technologies Lowered Its Aspen Technology (AZPN) Position; Cypress Asset Management Has Decreased By $369,420 Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 4.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,820 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Cypress Asset Management Inc holds 66,736 shares with $8.75M value, down from 69,556 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $190.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) stake by 20.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 697,800 shares as Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)’s stock rose 9.49%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 2.73 million shares with $339.42 million value, down from 3.43M last quarter. Aspen Technology Inc now has $8.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $121.67. About 241,407 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts React To PepsiCo’s Q3 Beat – Benzinga” on October 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Stocks Bounce Ahead of Jobs Report – Investorplace.com” published on October 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tesla Semi Electric Trucks Roll Into Frito-Lay Plant – Benzinga” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “PepsiCo Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than PepsiCo Does – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Western Capital Mgmt reported 2,052 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Com has 33,323 shares. Beach Inv Mngmt reported 3,765 shares. Daiwa holds 56,159 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 17,953 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs Incorporated invested in 19,788 shares. Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated accumulated 6,747 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.58% or 900,669 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc owns 2,948 shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Acropolis Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.16% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). St Johns Inv Communication Limited Liability Co holds 10,181 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com reported 76,830 shares stake. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northstar Advsr Lc accumulated 12,731 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pepsico has $15400 highest and $11700 lowest target. $138.71’s average target is -1.12% below currents $140.28 stock price. Pepsico had 15 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform” on Friday, October 4. Citigroup maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Friday, October 4. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $14300 target. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18. As per Tuesday, September 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 4. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Friday, October 4. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $15400 target. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aspen highlights financial report errors – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aspen Technology Brings New Levels of Performance Insight to Drive the Smart Enterprise – Business Wire” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “China HuanQiu Contracting and Engineering Corporation (HQC) Implements Aspen Technology Software to Maximize Safety, Throughput and Profitability – Business Wire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold AZPN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 62.60 million shares or 0.41% less from 62.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability reported 2,303 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0.01% or 1,500 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Cordasco Financial Networks has 94 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management reported 3.99% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 19,998 shares. Matarin Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.77% or 86,861 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 51,660 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors stated it has 1.31M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sit Invest Associates owns 0.14% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 36,650 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 109,700 shares. Mackenzie Corporation owns 2,011 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Boston Lc has 1.33% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 221,053 shares.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $32.40M for 62.08 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) stake by 721,881 shares to 736,570 valued at $36.49 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) stake by 33,013 shares and now owns 39,713 shares. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was raised too.