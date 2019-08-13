Renaissance Technologies Llc Increased Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TARO) Stake by $10.72 Million; Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Sentiment Is 2.25

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TARO) stake by 29.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc acquired 126,164 shares as Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TARO)’s stock declined 24.70%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 552,964 shares with $47.23M value, up from 426,800 last quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $3.20B valuation. The stock decreased 3.47% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $83.02. About 42,449 shares traded. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) has declined 17.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical TARO News: 17/05/2018 – Taro Pharmaceutical Inds 4Q Net $86.3M; 12/03/2018 – TOKYO — Japan and South Korea will maintain maximum pressure on North Korea until the country ends its nuclear and missile programs, despite Pyongyang’s recent moves toward the negotiating table, senior officials affirmed Monday; 16/03/2018 – OES: Deputy Secretary Sullivan’s Meeting With Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono; 15/04/2018 – JAPANESE FOREIGN MINISTER TARO KONO SPEAKS IN TOKYO; 17/05/2018 – TARO 4Q EPS CONT OPS $2.17; 08/03/2018 – The United States’ decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium was “regrettable”, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said in a statement on Friday; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s finance ministry is set to report on Monday that documents were doctored in a suspected cronyism scandal, which if true would add further pressure on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his close ally, Finance Minister Taro Aso; 26/03/2018 – Sagawa’s testimony was expected to “bring the truth to light” but the former tax chief dodged questions on doctoring; 02/04/2018 – JAPANESE FINANCE MINISTER TARO ASO SPEAKS TO REPORTERS IN TOKYO

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 254 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 113 sold and reduced their stakes in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 899.77 million shares, up from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sirius XM Holdings Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 4 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 81 Increased: 168 New Position: 86.

The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 12.85 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 12/03/2018 – Sirius Petroleum to Start Drilling at Nigeria Well in April; 18/04/2018 – Nissan North America and SiriusXM Extend Agreement Through 2023 Model Year; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $531.8M, EST. $515.8M; 06/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sirius Minerals’ losses widen, looks to China; 08/05/2018 – Save The Date for SiriusXM’s Wedding Party; 02/04/2018 – Irving Azoff, Music Industry Power Player, Launches New Special Show Exclusively on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 15/05/2018 – U2 Live At The Apollo For SiriusXM; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-Sirius Minerals’ losses widen, looks to China; 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals seeks UK government backing for mine; 20/03/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE PLACING PRICE OF 60P/SHR

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.88 billion. The firm broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels. It has a 27.33 P/E ratio. It also streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; and offer applications to allow clients to access its Internet radio service on smartphones, tablets, computers, home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Crosslink Capital Inc holds 7.41% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. for 5.27 million shares. Zimmer Partners Lp owns 44.39 million shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. has 2.94% invested in the company for 11.46 million shares. The Illinois-based Bruce & Co. Inc. has invested 2.18% in the stock. Glacier Peak Capital Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 300,000 shares.

Jim Simons, one of the wealthiest men on the planet, is also the Medallion Hedge Fund manager. Through the Medallion Fund, inefficiencies in the stock market are exploited. The Medallion Fund takes advantage of large transaction inefficiencies by employing an algorithm to determine whether or not it’s execution is run well. Through this process, Simons has brought Medallion higher transaction costs as well as high expenses. They now charge a five percent fixed fee, as well as a high 44% performance fee. Renaissance Technologies Llc is a New York-based hedge fund that was founded by Jim Simons. It had more than $63.99 billion assets under management in March, 2014. Renaissance Technologies Llc is the 79th largest hedge fund in our database. Taken from Renaissance Technologies latest Adv, the fund reported to have 280 full and part-time employees. Among which 140 performing investment advisory and research functions. The hedge fund had between 26-100 clients.

