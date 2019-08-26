Renaissance Technologies Lifted Its Position in Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) by $4.52 Million; Ruffer Llp Increased Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $94.97 Million

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 855,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.13M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.21 million, up from 4.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $132.82. About 1.27M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 410,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The hedge fund held 5.06 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.38 million, up from 4.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 25,509 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 271,000 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $152.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 329,550 shares, and cut its stake in Ocwen Finl Corp (NYSE:OCN).

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 3.26M shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 131,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,932 shares, and cut its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU).