Renaissance Technologies Lifted Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake by $43.48 Million; Market Value Declined; Southeastern Asset Management Lifted Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Holding

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 803,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 10.32M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.63 million, up from 9.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $4.835. About 1.54M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 398,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 2.49 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.95 million, up from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $112.48. About 1.54M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested in 0% or 4,022 shares. Kansas-based Waddell And Reed Financial Inc has invested 0.27% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Carroll Associate holds 0.48% or 46,926 shares. Montecito Bank & Trust & Tru accumulated 4,677 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc has 1,890 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 28,696 are held by Tower Bridge Advisors. Cibc Bankshares Usa reported 16,649 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Old Bankshares In holds 0.11% or 18,704 shares. The New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 2,190 shares in its portfolio. Burns J W & has 28,526 shares. St Johns Investment Limited Co reported 7,215 shares. Phocas owns 3,650 shares.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 418,317 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $179.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 156,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,745 shares, and cut its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 43,269 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 126 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications accumulated 38,475 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 2.31M shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 248,994 shares. Element Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has 450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 11,643 shares. Proshare Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 35,294 shares. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 77,392 shares in its portfolio.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.20 million shares to 55.77M shares, valued at $557.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 121,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.48M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C.