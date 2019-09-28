Renaissance Technologies Increases Holding in Exact Sciences (EXAS); Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Blb&B Advisors Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 210.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 265,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 391,560 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.22M, up from 126,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 2.68M shares traded or 55.24% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 5,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 161,871 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.68M, down from 167,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $113.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 349,200 shares to 47,701 shares, valued at $9.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 22,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,269 shares, and cut its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 10,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Voloridge Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.22% stake. Jnba Financial Advsrs, a Minnesota-based fund reported 100 shares. 1832 Asset Lp invested in 661,500 shares. Grassi Investment Management reported 4,250 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 33,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 8,821 shares. Jefferies Grp invested in 0.03% or 29,734 shares. Moreover, Financial Advisory has 0.05% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 2,500 shares. Quantitative Invest Management, a Virginia-based fund reported 47,670 shares. Moreover, Captrust Financial has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 1,782 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moreover, Capital Fund Management Sa has 0.07% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Curbstone Fincl Management Corp accumulated 42,505 shares. 10,529 are held by Miller Investment Mgmt Lp. Michigan-based Dillon & Assocs has invested 0.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,145 shares. Dudley Shanley owns 52,164 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated has 40,669 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability Com reported 4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Proffitt & Goodson reported 16,054 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 4.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sanders Cap Llc holds 7.68% or 12.28 million shares. S&T Retail Bank Pa owns 42,105 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Matrix Asset Inc holds 4.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 207,614 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares And Tru holds 278,640 shares. Guild Investment Mngmt owns 1.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,600 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha has invested 3.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $871.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 10,204 shares to 41,192 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).