Renaissance Technologies Increased Its Trevena (TRVN) Holding by $587,100; As Grubhub (GRUB) Shares Declined, Shareholder Macquarie Group LTD Has Trimmed Position

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Trevena Inc (TRVN) by 84.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 587,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 696,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Trevena Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.0118 during the last trading session, reaching $0.91. About 191,759 shares traded. Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) has declined 34.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TRVN News: 03/05/2018 – Trevena: Oliceridine NDA on Track for Potential Approval in Nov; 27/04/2018 – Trevena to Receive Upfront and Milestone Payments and Royalties; 05/04/2018 – Trevena Announces Retirement of Maxine Gowen, Ph.D., Effective October 1, and Planned Promotion of Carrie L. Bourdow to Preside; 07/03/2018 Trevena Reports Full Year 2017 Earnings; 08/03/2018 – TREVENA INC TRVN.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $5; 16/05/2018 – Trevena Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – TREVENA, PHARMBIO KOREA IN PACT FOR OLICERIDINE IN SOUTH KOREA; 05/04/2018 – TREVENA SAYS BOURDOW TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT & CEO; 12/04/2018 – TREVENA SAYS ON APRIL 9, ROBERTO CUCA, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CO FORMALLY NOTIFIED CO OF HIS RESIGNATION, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Trevena 1Q Loss/Shr 14c

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 31.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 85,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 183,813 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, down from 269,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.85. About 873,788 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 109,500 shares to 151,600 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 88,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,190 shares, and cut its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

More notable recent Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trevena: At Phase 3 Of Development, But Uncertain Times Continue – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Trevena Appoints Barry Shin as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trevena +6% premarket as Oliceridine study commences – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trevena EPS beats by $0.03 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trevena Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 99,179 shares to 102,279 shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Strategic Ed Inc by 19,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).