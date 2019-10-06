Renaissance Technologies Increased Its Kamada LTD (KMDA) Position; Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Sentiment Is 1

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.67, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 13 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 13 sold and trimmed stakes in Horizon Technology Finance Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 958,195 shares, down from 1.08 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Horizon Technology Finance Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 8.

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Kamada Ltd (KMDA) stake by 12.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc acquired 89,860 shares as Kamada Ltd (KMDA)’s stock declined 2.74%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 799,317 shares with $4.41 million value, up from 709,457 last quarter. Kamada Ltd now has $208.18 million valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 14,581 shares traded. Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) has declined 0.53% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical KMDA News: 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA-WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS & AN UNDISCLOSED PERCENTAGE OF SALES OF PPP001 GENERATED BY KAMADA IN ISRAEL; 15/05/2018 – KAMADA LTD – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE OF $116 MLN TO $120 MLN IN TOTAL REVENUES FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – KAMADA LTD KMDA.TA SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $116 MLN TO $120 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Kamada Ltd. Sees FY18 Rev $116M-$120M; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA-UNDER TERMS OF ANTICIPATED FINAL AGREEMENT, KAMADA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR REGISTERING PRODUCT, MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION, IN ISRAEL; 23/04/2018 – Kamada: FDA Has Continued Concerns and Questions Related to the Safety Profile of Inhaled AAT; 08/05/2018 – KAMADA LTD – KEDRAB HAS BEEN LAUNCHED IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – CO TO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS, UNDISCLOSED PERCENTAGE OF SALES OF PPP001 GENERATED BY KAMADA IN ISRAEL; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – UNDER AGREEMENT TERMS, KAMADA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR REGISTERING PRODUCT, MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION, IN ISRAEL; 23/04/2018 – KAMADA: FDA ISSUED RESPONSE LETTER ON PROPOSED PHASE 3 PROTOCOL

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $126,799 activity.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation for 221,094 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Llc owns 17,100 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shelton Capital Management has 0.03% invested in the company for 48,800 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development firm specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. The company has market cap of $160.36 million. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It has a 9.5 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 62,168 shares traded. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) has risen 13.77% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HRZN News: 10/04/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Announces Renewal of Credit Facility; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDS REVOLVING PERIOD TO APRIL 6, 2021 AND MATURITY DATE TO APRIL 6, 2023; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance Net Asset Value Equaled $134.3 M, or $11.65/Share, at 1Q End; 11/04/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Provides Investment Portfolio Update; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY – CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AN INCREASE IN AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS TO $100 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Announces Monthly Distributions for July, August and September 2018 Totaling $0.30 Per Share; 11/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY HOLDER COMPASS HORIZON CUTS STAKE TO 6.7%; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance Total Liquidity as of March 31 Was $40.1 M; 06/03/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance 4Q EPS 21c; 17/05/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY HOLDER COMPASS HORIZON CUTS STAKE TO 3.6%

More notable recent Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Horizon Technology Finance goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Horizon Technology Finance declares $0.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Horizon Technology Finance Announces Pricing of Loan Securitization – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Technology completes $100M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) stake by 578,500 shares to 39,300 valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2. It also reduced R1 Rcm Inc stake by 1.14M shares and now owns 1.48M shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.