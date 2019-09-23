Renaissance Technologies Increased Its Epr Pptys (EPR) Position; Radian Group (RDN) Shorts Up By 4.94%

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) had an increase of 4.94% in short interest. RDN’s SI was 3.48 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.94% from 3.31 million shares previously. With 1.34 million avg volume, 3 days are for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)’s short sellers to cover RDN’s short positions. The SI to Radian Group Inc’s float is 1.64%. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 419,582 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business; 25/05/2018 – Radian Presenting at Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Epr Pptys (EPR) stake by 13.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc acquired 32,729 shares as Epr Pptys (EPR)’s stock declined 6.25%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 277,600 shares with $20.71 million value, up from 244,871 last quarter. Epr Pptys now has $5.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.18. About 130,558 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 65.01 million shares or 4.78% more from 62.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Inc owns 5,352 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Ls Advsr Limited Com holds 0.02% or 3,691 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 15,126 shares in its portfolio. 15,225 are held by Mesirow Fincl Invest Mngmt. Moreover, Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 31,419 shares. 256,019 are owned by Schroder Invest. 1.54 million are held by Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc. Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsr has 0.02% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). 1.02 million were reported by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon. Sun Life Financial reported 6,395 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0.01% or 382,497 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company accumulated 277,600 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.07 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering EPR Properties Common Stock (NYSE:EPR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EPR Properties Common Stock has $8300 highest and $2000 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is -20.10% below currents $77.18 stock price. EPR Properties Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Tuesday, June 11. The stock of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by JP Morgan. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EPR in report on Friday, August 23 with “Hold” rating.

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased Mts Sys Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) stake by 21,500 shares to 148,600 valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) stake by 144,600 shares and now owns 564,400 shares. Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB) was reduced too.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.81 billion. It operates through two divisions, Mortgage Insurance and Services. It has a 8.3 P/E ratio. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market.