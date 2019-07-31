Renaissance Technologies Holds Position in Stratasys LTD (SSYS); Trigran Investments Has Boosted Stake in Energy Recovery (ERII) as Stock Price Rose

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) by 247.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 856,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.64 million, up from 345,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Stratasys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 821,591 shares traded or 44.73% up from the average. Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has risen 18.65% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SSYS News: 17/04/2018 – STRATASYS-CO, PHOENIX ANALYSIS & DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES TEAMING WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN SPACE TO DELIVER ADVANCED 3D PRINTED PARTS FOR NASA’S ORION MISSION; 29/05/2018 – STRATASYS LTD – CURRENT CHAIRMAN TO ALSO SERVE AS INTERIM CEO; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stratasys Unveils Spin-off Evolve Additive Solutions to Focus on New “STEP” Technology; 23/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds Software for Streamlining Jig and Fixture Creation; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation Of Ilan Levin As CEO And Director; 29/05/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS RESIGNATION OF ILAN LEVIN AS CEO & DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – STRATASYS LTD – EXCLUSIVE THREE-YEAR COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ECKHART; 11/04/2018 – Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – STRATASYS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 8C; 27/03/2018 – Leading French Pharmaceutical Company Achieves Full Return on Investment within First Year of Installing Stratasys Production 3

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Energy Recovery Inc (ERII) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 268,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.17 million, up from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Energy Recovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $630.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 119,122 shares traded. Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has risen 27.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ERII News: 25/05/2018 – PENNON GROUP – CONTINUE TO EXPECT UK RESIDUAL WASTE MARKET DYNAMICS TO BE FAVOURABLE WITH DEMAND FOR ENERGY RECOVERY FACILITIES EXCEEDING CAPACITY INTO LONG TERM; 07/03/2018 Energy Recovery 4Q EPS 21c; 23/04/2018 – First Trust Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Energy Recovery; 27/03/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY INC – ORDERS ARE EXPECTED TO SHIP IN SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Energy Recovery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERII); 09/03/2018 – Energy Recovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ELKEM ASA ELK.OL – ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT WILL HAVE AN ESTIMATED INVESTMENT FRAME OF UP TO NOK 1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Faurecia Boosts Its Expertise In Energy Recovery Technology With Investment In Enogia; 25/04/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT DECIDED AT ELKEM SALTEN; 02/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 572,385 shares to 343,117 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 30,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold ERII shares while 29 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 5.86% less from 17.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 30,934 shares. The California-based Lpl Financial Lc has invested 0% in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). State Common Retirement Fund reported 35,300 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 30,658 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 85,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) for 49,802 shares. Da Davidson Communication accumulated 68,850 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,800 are held by Great West Life Assurance Communication Can. Metropolitan Life reported 0% of its portfolio in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 26,710 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 186,443 shares. Fil Ltd holds 1,572 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 683 Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.87% or 1.10 million shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 1.86M shares.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 133,300 shares to 69,700 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 298,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).