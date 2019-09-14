Renaissance Technologies Holding in Yrc Worldwide (YRCW) Upped by $961,732 as Stock Price Declined; Jackson Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Coty (COTY) Stake by $4.79 Million as Share Price Rose

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 82.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc sold 435,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 89,547 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 2.26 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 20/04/2018 – Coty Introduces Blended Reality Beauty Magic Mirror Powered by Physical Products; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – Uber’s Gore-Coty on EMEA Growth, IPO Potential (Video); 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (YRCW) by 41.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 240,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.68% . The hedge fund held 824,986 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, up from 584,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Yrc Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 1.62 million shares traded or 45.78% up from the average. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has declined 65.50% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.50% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in YRC Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE – DURING QTR, TOOK DELIVERY OF MORE THAN 500 TRACTORS WITH ABOUT ANOTHER 400 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT YRC FREIGHT, JANUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 6.1% COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Darren Hawkins Named CEO; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 01/05/2018 – YRC Freight Again Selected as NASSTRAC’s National LTL Carrier of the Year; 19/04/2018 – DJ YRC Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YRCW); 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q OPER REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.21B; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 71C; 09/03/2018 – YRC Freight February 2018 Tonnage Per Day Decreased Approximately 1.3%

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $459.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12,175 shares to 36,051 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $27.74 million activity. $2.50M worth of stock was bought by Laubies Pierre on Friday, August 30. 35,000 shares were bought by Singer Robert S, worth $325,962. HARF PETER bought $9.98 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Friday, August 30. Goudet Olivier had bought 50,000 shares worth $476,380.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.34 million for 33.31 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $113.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 175,400 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $364.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 674,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,200 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

